Peacock stars Banks, Lee and Edert enter transfer portal FILE -Saint Peter's Doug Edert, right, reaches for a pass past Purdue's Ethan Morton during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke will play in the first Final Four to take place under the new world of name, image and likeness endorsements in college sports. It allows college players to earn money through endorsements. And as his team's Cinderella run to the Elite Eight gained steam, Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert got into the act, announcing on Instagram that he'd struck a deal to hawk chicken wings.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Three of the stars of Saint Peter's remarkable run to the Elite Eight have put their names in the transfer portal following coach Shaheen Holloway's departure for Seton Hall.

Starting guards Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee and backup Doug Edert tweeted about their moves Wednesday. All thanked the little Jesuit university in Jersey City, New Jersey, for the past three years. They said they wanted to see what opportunities awaited them in basketball.

Players who enter the portal are letting other schools know they are considering a transfer. Peacocks big man and three-time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference defensive player of the year KC Ndefo entered the portal last year but returned to Saint Peter's.

Holloway, who led the Peacocks to the MAAC Tournament title and wins over No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue in becoming the Cinderellas of this year's NCAA Tournament, was hired by Seton Hall, his alma mater, on March 28. It happened a day after national runner-up North Carolina routed Saint Peter's for a berth in the Final Four.

Saint Peter's is still searching for a new coach. The players' decision to enter the portal might be seen as keeping their options open if they have concerns about who gets the job.

Banks led Saint Peter's (22-12) in scoring, averaging 11.3 points. He had a team-high 54 3-pointers.

Lee averaged 6.8 points and had a team-high 87 assists. Edert averaged 9.5 points coming off the bench most of the time.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25