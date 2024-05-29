Peacock deal: Stream the 2024 Olympics, WWE, and more for 67% off

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We're a little under two months away from the 2024 Olympics in Paris and it is sure to be the biggest TV event of the year. If you want to watch at home and on the go this summer, Peacock is the best way to watch the games and so much more. The good news is that NBC's streaming site is offering annual access with an exceptional discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

Through Sunday, June 30, new members can use the code STREAMTHEDEAL to get a Premium Annual membership for just $19.99 in their first year. Typically listed for $59.99, this gets you over 80,000 hours of TV shows, movies, and live sports at 67% off. The ad-supported tier of Peacock still gets you live access to the 2024 Olympics, plus current shows from NBC and Bravo, WWE premium live events, and blockbuster movies.

What can you stream on Peacock?

Peacock gets by with a wide variety of titles for the whole family. Sports fans not only have access to the Paris Olympics this year, but they can also stream Sunday Night Football when the NFL returns this fall, the NCAA Men's Golf Championship, and over 30 years of pro wrestling with WWE.

If you've got a polar opposite in the household, there are plenty of juicy reality shows they can watch on TV, tablets, or smartphones. They can catch up on the drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey or visit the romance of Love Island. There are also tons of hot competitions to check out, from the sumptuous dishes on Top Chef to the jaw-dropping skills on America's Got Talent.

All of that is on top of the bevy of hit shows and movies that make any rainy summer day a good reason to stay indoors. There's the historical epic Oppenheimer (which won seven Oscars this year), the wacky comedy of The Office, the classic drama of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and even the family fun of Shrek Forever After.

How much is Peacock?

Peacock is available for as low as $5.99 a month for the Premium plan or $11.99 a month for Premium Plus, which offers ad-free streaming and the ability to download select titles. If you sign up for the annual Premium payment plan of $59.99 a year, that pricing is 17% cheaper than paying the monthly Premium fee for a year. This new offer gets you annual access for a whopping 67% discount, bringing the $59.99 price tag down to just $19.99 for a limited time. There is also an annual plan for the Premium Plus tier at $119.99 a year, which is cheaper than doing the monthly plan for a year (paying monthly adds up to $143.88).

Is Peacock worth it?

Absolutely! Peacock has so many different shows and movies to watch on top of access to live sports year-round. We keep a close eye on other streaming deals and can say with certainty that this is one of the best we've ever seen. Sign up fast though, because these savings won't last through the summer.

