Peach State QB named as top recruit in class of 2026

Quarterback recruit Julian Lewis is a special prospect and a rare talent. 247Sports ranks Lewis as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026.

Lewis is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in Georgia high school football history. Now, Lewis is ready to have a monster sophomore season.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback has no shortage of suitors despite being only a sophomore at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. Lewis holds over 30 scholarship offers.

The top recruit in the class of 2026 is already thinking about where he will play college football. Lewis visited the Georgia Bulldogs in early June.

In July, Lewis announced that his top schools are Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, FSU, Oregon, Alabama, USC and Ohio State.

The Carrollton quarterback finished his freshman season with 48 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

As a freshman, Lewis had an outstanding game in the 7A state championship game. Lewis threw for 531 passing yards against Mill Creek, but Carrollton lost, 70-35.

Lewis is considered the next elite high school quarterback recruit because he can make incredible throws like this:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire