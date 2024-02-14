Peach State 4-star offensive lineman announces Clemson in Top 10

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are off to a scorching hot start recruiting in the 2025 class and look to continue this run over the rest of the offseason.

The latest news coming from the 2025 class is with 4-star offensive line target Justin Hasenhuetl, who took to social media Wednesday to announce his top 10 school choices. Clemson made the cut, competing with Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Florida State, Southern Cal, Arkansas, and Miami for his commitment.

According to 247Sports rankings, Hasenhuetl is the No.4 interior offensive lineman and the No.100 overall player in the 2025 class. Clemson would love to add a player of his caliber at a position of need.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire