Peach Jam: Five-star Isaiah Todd updates the latest

Bxrefc4vep6d99oxlxbr

Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- One of 2020's elite power forwards, Isaiah Todd is starting to lock in some schools that he's looking into more as he prepares for the next step in his recruitment.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

A 6-foot-10 four man at Raleigh (N.C.) Trinity, Todd hit the floor at Nike's Peach Jam where coaches from his final 10 of UCF, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA and Vanderbilt were all watching him play this week.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Todd has been to Maryland and Oklahoma State officially and North Carolina unofficially. He said he'll visit Kansas and Kentucky and discussed those programs.

Kansas: "(Bill Self) came and we did a home visit right after the first (live) session and he was telling me how good I could be and how he was going to help me reach my potential. Hearing that from a great coach is enough for me to go check out the campus at least."

Kentucky: "It's the guys who come from Kentucky, the history of the school, the style of play and (John Calipari) he's really real, that's what sticks out about him. I've really witnessed that just talking to him.

"They pitch that all the guys they have coming in are really young. (Calipari) is really real and he just keeps preaching getting to the next level."

Maryland: "I visited Maryland that was my second official visit. The visit was alright. I'm from Baltimore and the school is in the D.C. area and a lot of the guys I know from my area because (Mark Turgeon) recruits a lot of Baltimore natives. It was fun to see what he had to say."

North Carolina: "The atmosphere there was crazy. Especially to be there with some of the recruits they have coming in like Armando Bacot was really good. It was interesting to hear what they had to say."

Story continues

Oklahoma State: "On my visit they showed me around and told me how they really want me to be a factor and change around the program. Kind of like how I did on a smaller level with the high schools I've gone to."

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?

Todd hinted around that he could have another school cut coming in the very near future and he seems to be getting a feel for some schools he prefers even if he's not saying one place or another leads. The upcoming visits are going to go a long way towards determining what he does.

Also, Todd is one who is definitely paying attention to who shows up to watch him so if you want to land him, you had better be sure you are there watching him when he next hits the floor in front of coaches at USA Basketball at the end of July.



"It has a lot to do with everything," said Todd. "They might be watching on a live stream but for them to actually get up and take the time to be at those early games and be at those games that are kind of loud when they might not want to be there. It means a lot."

