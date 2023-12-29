Peach Bowl icons: 2 football leaders honored in Hall of Fame induction

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is inducting two esteemed individuals into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame. This year's honorees are former NC State head coach Dick Sheridan and former Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman Jerry Bartels. They join the illustrious ranks of the Hall, celebrating their remarkable contributions to the world of college football.

Established in 2002, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame commemorates the lasting impact of former players, coaches, contributors, staff, and volunteers on the storied Bowl. The induction ceremony, set to take place as part of the upcoming Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl festivities, will honor the legacies of Sheridan and Bartels.

Dick Sheridan's coaching legacy

Dick Sheridan, a distinguished figure in collegiate football, carved out an exceptional career spanning 15 years as a head coach. A recipient of national coach of the year accolades at both the FBS and FCS levels, Sheridan left an indelible mark on the sport. His coaching journey began at Furman from 1978 to 1988, where he achieved unparalleled success, securing six Southern Conference championships and boasting a winning percentage that remains unparalleled in school history.

Head coach Dick Sheridan of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on before a college football game against the Maryland terrapins on September 12, 1992 at the Byrd Stadium in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Sheridan's coaching prowess continued at NC State, where he orchestrated an immediate turnaround, earning the program's first winning season in three years during the 1986 Peach Bowl. Over his tenure, he led the Wolfpack to six bowl appearances and left an indomitable legacy, finishing with the second-most wins in school history. Sheridan, a member of several prestigious halls of fame, including the College Football Hall of Fame, passed away in July 2023 at the age of 81.

Jerry Bartels: Savior of the Peach Bowl

Jerry Bartels, the former executive vice president of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, played a pivotal role in rescuing the Peach Bowl during its challenging period in the 1980s. Determined to safeguard the bowl's future, Bartels championed community involvement and successfully orchestrated a merger between the Peach Bowl and the Chamber, ensuring its survival.

Bartels, who later served as the president of the Peach Bowl, continued his impactful career in business until his passing in May 2023. His legacy endures as a driving force behind Atlanta's emergence as a sports mecca, with achievements that include saving the Peach Bowl and bringing the Summer Olympics to the city.

With the addition of Dick Sheridan and Jerry Bartels, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame now boasts 64 esteemed members, including iconic players such as Mike Singletary, Reggie White, and Jim Kelly, as well as coaching legends like Bobby Dodd, Vince Dooley, and Lou Holtz.