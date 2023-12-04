When is the Peach Bowl? Early betting odds, line for Ole Miss vs.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart holds the Egg Bowl trophy after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

College bowl season is upon us. Even outside of the college football playoff, there are still two other top-ten matchups. The Orange Bowl will feature the Coaches Poll's No. 3 and No. 6 ranked teams in Florida State and Georgia. The Cotton Bowl will be between No. 7 Ohio State and No. 9 Missouri.

The Peach Bowl nearly qualifies as well as it features No. 10 the Penn State Nittany Lions going head-to-head with No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels.

Penn State was a dominant force in college football this season, losing just two games all year to Ohio State and Michigan. In fact, the Nittany Lions not only won every other game they played but won them all by more than one possession, the closest being the Oct. 28 matchup against Indiana that ended in a 33-24 Penn State win.

Despite Ole Miss being ranked lower than Penn State, there is an argument to be made that the Rebels record is more impressive. Throughout the season, the Rebels had several significant wins, including victories over LSU and Tulane, who both ended the season ranked inside the top-25. Penn State only has one such win.

Penn State has never played in the Peach Bowl before. Ole Miss meanwhile, is 1-1, but has not won a Peach Bowl since 1971. Both teams will look to go over .500.

How to watch the 2023 Peach Bowl. When and where will it be played?

When: December 30

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Peach Bowl 2023: Ole Miss vs. Penn State early betting odds, lines

Early odds for the Dec. 30 game have Penn State featured as early favorites, according to BetMGM.

Here are the updated odds for the Peach Bowl as of Monday afternoon, Dec. 4.

Spread: Penn State (-4.5)

Moneyline: Penn State (-192); Ole Miss (+158)

Over/under: 48.5

College Football Playoff: Why this College Football Playoff shapes up as the most unpredictable ever

