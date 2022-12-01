Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on UGA playing in-state CFP game, expansion, and more

“I think a few reasons, No. 1 I think there’s a desire by the commissioners and the presidents who were in control of the CFB to add participation. They wanted more schools involved. They wanted more players to have the opportunity to play in the playoff format. When you look at the NCAA basketball, you’re talking about 68 teams. There’s a lot more participation and the opportunity in football with only four, there’s not as much. And I think geographically it became the same teams with Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan.”

“They want to do spread the opportunity across the country and it’s great for college football, which is the second most favorite sport in this country only behind the NFL. We’re stronger when we’re east, west, north and south with all the conferences having competitive teams. Having USC, Michigan, Ohio State, along with TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Clemson, and Alabama; representation across the country only makes for great viewing great opportunities.”

“I think that was the main reason why they wanted to do it. Obviously, there’s the opportunity financially, to negotiate new TV deals, and to really probably add another partner to on the TV side, which would promote college football even more during the season. “If you have more than just what they have now on ESPN, who do who does a great job, but if you added a Fox, let’s say, or CBS and NBC they would promote the game even more. And then I think the other opportunities financially when you sign, you know, 12 team playoffs, there’s more money there to spread to the schools.

“When you talk about participation, too, you’re talking about teams that now will have an opportunity even in October and November to still be part of potentially getting to a 12 team playoff. Whereas if you lose two games by October, there’s never been, in nine years, a team with two losses to make it to the CFP.”