“Peace of mind”, “Grateful to him”: Man Utd star gives his verdict on club deciding to stick with Ten Hag

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo has given his verdict on the club deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was under huge pressure after United’s underwhelming 2023-24 campaign saw them finishing eighth in the table.

The Premier League giants even held talks with other potential candidates to replace the 54-year-old.

But the Red Devils’ FA Cup victory against Manchester City ultimately convinced the hierarchy to stick with Ten Hag for at least another season.

The former Ajax boss is now expected to pen a new contract at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo, who has established himself as a key member of the first-team under the Dutchman, said he was happy their current manager is staying.

“I am obviously happy to keep building with him”, Mainoo says (per The Guardian). “He has won two trophies and there are more to come. It is nice to have the peace of mind that we know what manager we are going back to for pre-season. I am so grateful to him that he put his trust in me. I can’t thank him enough.”

Mainoo was excellent last season for Manchester United as he started 24 Premier League matches and scored three goals.

He also struck the crucial second goal for Man Utd in the Wembley final to help his side to FA Cup success.

The 19-year-old is currently with England at Euro 2024, and he was featured off the bench in their 1-0 victory over Serbia.

Mainoo is unlikely to start the upcoming match against Denmark but he could once again get some minutes off the bench.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to impress in central midfield against Serbia but he could still keep his spot on Thursday.

However, it won’t be surprising if Gareth Southgate opts to replace the 25-year-old with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

