Peace and dignity prevail at the Cenotaph as the King honours the fallen

The King wore the uniform of the Marshal of the Air Force, with greatcoat, poppy and sword - Jamie Lorriman

After the sound and fury, the peace. After the disgrace, the restoration of dignity. On Saturday afternoon, at the top of Whitehall, police had battled with a motley assortment of far right protesters, including members of the EDL and football hooligans.

Yesterday, amid a heavier than usual police presence, double the usual number, the weight of remembrance and tradition dispelled any fears that the most sombre of all the nation’s rituals might be disturbed. At 11.03 the King led a Remembrance Day service honouring those who died in conflict after the nation observed a two-minute silence as Big Ben struck 11. He stepped forward to lay his wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of the fallen, to be followed by some 10,000 veterans and 800 members of all three services of the armed forces marching past in honour of their comrades.

An hour and a half before the service began, under a slate-grey sky, the 9,618 veterans attending this year’s march had begun processing from Horse Guards Parade, and down Whitehall. They marched past the imposing black marble Memorial of Women of World Two, hung with uniforms of the different services, like shrouds, to assemble outside the entrance to Downing Street, awaiting their moment.

Among them was Nigel Jones, 64 who had come from Downderry, in Cornwall, a Royal Navy veteran of the two Gulf wars and the Falklands. Alongside his own medals he was wearing the First World War medals of his grandfather. It was the first time he had attended the service of remembrance. ‘I was always at sea,’ he said.

Some 10,000 veterans and 800 members of all three services of the armed forces marching past the Cenotaph in honour of their comrades - Stefan Rousseau

He was marching ‘to remember the sacrifice of those I knew who died in the Falklands,’ he added, ‘and a young lad from our village who died in Afghanistan. And to raise the profile to get help for those who can’t look after themselves.’

As the Massed Bands and Pipers, along with a band from His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth, assembled around the Cenotaph, the first drops of rain began to fall, and the crowds, seven deep, reached for umbrellas and jacket hoods.

‘Don’t worry, it never rains during the actual service’, observed another veteran of seven such occasions. And so it turned out. As if on direction from on high, the rain stopped a few minutes before the royal party and dignitaries emerged from the front door of the Foreign Office, taking their appointed places around the Cenotaph.

At 11am the firing of a gun at Horse Guards by the King’s Troop Royal Horse artillery signalled the two-minute silence - the deeply eloquent silence of the tens of thousands of people gathered, broken only by the sound of birdsong from the trees lining Whitehall, and then the keening lament of the Last Post.

Watched from the centre balcony of the Foreign Office by the Queen and the Princess of Wales, to the accompaniment of Beethoven’s Funeral March, the King, grave-faced and dressed in the uniform of the Marshal of the Air Force, with greatcoat, poppy and sword, came forward to lay his wreath. One similar to that produced for King George VI. It featured 41 open style poppy petals mounted on an arrangement of black leaves - traditional for sovereigns’ wreaths - with ribbons using the colours from the King’s racing silk of scarlet, purple and gold.

The Queen and the Princess of Wales watched from the centre balcony of the Foreign Office - Kin Cheung

He was followed by the Queen’s equerry, Major Ollie Plunket of The Rifles, laying a wreath on her behalf. The wreath closely resembled the one produced for the late Queen Mother, with ribbons using the colours from the Queen’s racing silk, of brown, red and yellow.

Then came The Prince of Wales, wearing the Officer’s Cloak of the Blues and Royals in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, the Princess Royal, in Royal Navy ceremonial uniform in the rank of Admiral, and the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing the uniform of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry. A wreath was also laid on behalf of The Duke of Kent, who Buckingham Palace explained had reluctantly withdrawn from the service due to ‘episodic mobility problems’. Watching from the left balcony was Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and from the right balcony, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It was then the turn of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer, to lay their wreaths along with leaders of all the political parties. Members of the cabinet Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also stepped forward together.

They were, followed by seven former Prime Ministers, among them Liz Truss who never actually attended the service as Prime Minister. As one wag pointed out, Truss spent just 44 days in office. It’s conceivable that over the next 41-50 years she could spend more time appearing as a former PM at state occasions than she actually did as Prime Minister.

Also laying wreaths were representatives of Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, and forty-seven High Commissioners, along with the Ambassadors of Ireland and Nepal, and representatives of the faith and belief communities. These included the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Imam Asim Hafiz, Imam and Islamic Religious Adviser to the Armed Forces.

Rishi Suak was joined by previous Prime Ministers at the service - Toby Melville

As the assembled crowd then sang the National Anthem, the leader of the SNP in Westminster, Stephen Flynn - who in contrast with other political leaders seemed almost to saunter forward to lay his wreath - could be seen obstinately, sourly, tight-lipped.

Then it was the turn of the marchers, led by trustees of the Royal British Legion, and followed by members of the Gurkha Brigade Association and the Gurkha Welfare Society and marchers from the British West Indian Regiments Heritage Trust. The eldest marcher was Joe Randall, 100, one of nine D-Day veterans processing with the Spirit of Normandy Trust. Also marching were nuclear test veterans, wearing for the first time a medal introduced last year, depicting an atom bomb surrounded by olive branches. 22,000 nuclear test veterans are now eligible for the honour, marking their service over the past 71 years.

For 103 years the Cenotaph, this towering monument - the word itself is derived from the Greek kenos taphos, meaning “empty tomb” - has been the centrepiece of the Service of Remembrance. In 1919 a temporary cenotaph, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, was constructed of wood and plaster for a parade celebrating the end of the First World War, at which more than 15,000 servicemen including French and American soldiers saluted the monument. There was no thought such a memorial should be placed permanently on Whitehall, but such was the public response that in 1920 the present structure was erected - ‘simple, grave and beautiful’, wrote one newspaper. The empty tomb became the tomb of all those who had fallen. ‘Near the memorial there were moments of silence when the dead seemed very near, when one almost heard the passage of countless wings,’ wrote the Morning Post.

RAF veterans Tony Kenny, Gordon Graham, Mick Graves and Dave Lunnon enjoy a drink after the ceremony - Rachel Adams

Some 880,000 members of the armed forces died in the First World War - 6% of the adult male population. More than 390,000 passing wings have sounded since then, from those who have fallen in the Falklands, Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq and other conflicts, including the 784 British men, women, soldiers and civilians killed between the years 1945 and 1948 in an attempt to bring peace and stability to Palestine.

It would take almost an hour for the procession to pass the Cenotaph, a picture of pride and comradeship drawn from every corner of the United Kingdom and beyond. They marched upright and proud in tight formation, as if acting on the muscle memory of parade grounds and sundry ceremonies across the years. Some were on crutches, on mobility scooters, or in wheelchairs pushed by comrades or relatives. And at every step along the route, the applause of the crowds.

Mark Harding, 47, a veteran of the 1st Battalion Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, had served in Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan, where in 2010 he was shot in the neck, leaving him paralysed from the neck down. His recuperation took three years. He was attending the service, he said, as a sign of respect for the sacrifice of those who had lost their lives, ‘and also for the sacrifice of their wives, husbands and children.’

He now spends his time fund-raising. Earlier this year he walked the 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End on crutches, raising £31,000 for the bereaved military children’s charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. 55 bereaved children and young people representing the charity, dressed in yellow and black scarves, took part in the service, with a wreath being laid by eight-year-old Luca-Beau Levick, whose father Royal Marines Colour Sergeant Jamie Pallister died by suicide before she was born.

Amid all the sights of ritual and remembrance, the thoughts of bravery and loss, the displays of grief, fellowship and pride, none were more poignant than that.