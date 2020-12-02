PDC World Darts Championship 2020/21: 1,000 fans permitted to attend Alexandra Palace

(Getty Images)

One thousand fans will be permitted to attend each session of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, the event’s promoter, Matchroom Sport, has confirmed.

The showpiece tournament, famous for its raucous atmosphere, is set to begin on 15 December and will run until 3 January, with fans returning to a PDC event in England for the first time since March.

Supporters from Tier 1 or Tier 2 areas will be allowed to attend sessions on tables of four seats consisting of one household or support bubble.

Tickets will be available on general sale on Friday 4 December after a priority period for PDC members.

Peter Wright lifts the trophy in last year’s tournament Getty Images

PDC was among the first organisations to resume action after the pandemic brought a halt to global sport in March, with players competing from within their homes over live video feeds before returning properly in July.

A limited number of spectators have attended events in Europe, however, the majority have been played behind closed doors in Coventry or Milton Keynes.