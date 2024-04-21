PDC European Darts Grand Prix: Gary Anderson beats Ross Smith in absorbing final

Anderson won the PDC world title in 2015 and 2016 [Getty Images]

Gary Anderson beat Ross Smith in an absorbing final to win the PDC European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Scotland's Anderson, 53, won 8-6 to end his 10-year wait for a European Tour title.

Anderson was competing in just his fourth European Tour event since bringing a seven-year hiatus from the circuit to an end in 2023.

"It's been a very long time," said Anderson.

"Wherever you go now, people want to play darts and watch darts. These crowds are incredible.

"I don't know how I've won it tonight. My last three games I've never been as lucky in darts."

A hard-fought final saw both players struggling to find top form with little between the pair when Anderson levelled at 6-6.

But the turning point came in the following leg as two-time world champion Anderson struck a 121 checkout to break throw and move within a leg of victory.

England's Smith then missed seven darts to break back, allowing Anderson to finish with 43 and deny the 35-year-old a maiden European Tour title.

Anderson beat Gerwyn Price 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals, before defeating Josh Rock 6-5 and Rob Cross 7-5.

Cross had earlier beaten Luke Humphries 6-2, who eliminated Luke Littler on Saturday.

Smith's route to the final saw him beat Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 in the last 16, before a 6-5 win over Damon Heta and a 7-6 triumph against Michael van Gerwen.