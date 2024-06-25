PCM softball shuts out Perry, Roland-Story

Jun. 24—MONROE — Rylee Parsons registered her 10th pitching win, Camden Webb got her eighth save and Libby Winters' three hits and two RBIs powered the PCM softball team to a 2-0 home win over Perry on June 17.

Class 3A No. 10 PCM scored its only two runs in the first and completed the season sweep of the Lady Jays. The Mustangs outscored their Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference rivals 9-0 this season.

"It looks low scoring, but we had girls on second and third with less than two outs in multiple innings and just couldn't get that executed bunt or hit to score runs," PCM head softball coach Shaun Hudnut said.

Camden Webb

Parsons (11-1) pitched the first five innings and allowed no runs, no hits and three walks. She struck out five and now has 78 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings and an earned run average of .87.

Webb got her school-record eighth save after allowing no runs and two hits with three strikeouts in two innings.

Parsons was needed for 93 percent of the innings last season, but has only thrown a little more than 50 percent so far this summer.

"I have ended my last two seasons with an injury so hopefully we can end this year on a positive note," Parsons said. "The fact that I haven't needed to pitch every inning should help with that.

"We have some great options, and the younger girls have stepped up."

PCM's bats were limited to six hits. Winters had half of those, stole two bases and drove in both runs.

Lark Drake doubled, walked once and scored one run, Tori Lindsay had one hit and one run and Lillian Humpal registered one hit, one walk and one steal.

Karagyn Whelchel led Perry (6-15, 5-7 in the conference) with one hit and one walk.

Tori Lindsay

PCM 10, Roland-Story 0

ROLAND — Three crooked numbers led the Mustangs to a 10-0 win over Roland-Story on Wednesday.

PCM remained in the hunt for a share of the HOIAC championship after scoring three runs in the second and third and ended the game early after a four-run fifth.

Parsons spun a three-hitter in the circle and Drake, Winters and Addison Steenhoek all had two hits at the dish.

"So far everyone has bought in. That third time in the order, at all levels, the batting average and on-base percentages go up," Coach Hudnut said about the pitching depth. "So the more we can limit the times they can see a pitcher, it will benefit us.

"We have different looks, different kinds of pitches and lefty-righty combinations, too. We've tried to get them to all buy in that we don't need just one pitcher."

Drake added two runs, two RBIs and one steal and she's now leading the Mustangs with an on-base percentage of .471.

Steenhoek walked twice and had one RBI. She leads the squad with 11 walks.

Winters doubled, walked once and had five RBIs to add to her team lead. Lindsay, Humpal and Addi Hudnut all had one hit, Ryan DeVore scored three runs and Hadley Millang walked once and scored one run.

Lindsay doubled, walked once and scored one run, Addi Hudnut doubled, scored two runs and was hit by one pitch and Humpal was hit by a pitch. Webb collected one RBI and Holly Wood scored one run.

Libby Winters

Parsons' 11th win of the season included five strikeouts and one walk in five innings. She surrendered only three hits.

Roland-Story (7-17, 3-9) finished with three hits and one error in the loss.

PCM 8, Pella Christian 2

PELLA — Winters added to her team-high RBI total, Humpal slugged her team-leading seventh double and Millang drove in three runs during the Mustangs' 8-2 non-conference road win over Pella Christian on Thursday.

PCM jumped on the Eagles with a four-run first and then finished off its hosts with a three-run seventh. Pella Christian scored its lone two runs in the sixth.

The Eagles (1-20) had a 10-5 disadvantage in hits and PCM won the game despite committing two errors.

Winters, Humpal, Millang and Addi Hudnut all had two hits, Drake walked twice and six different players stole one base.

Winters finished with two hits, two runs, two RBIs and one steal and she now leads the Mustangs with 24 RBIs. Humpal and Millang both doubled and scored one run and Humpal added one RBI and one steal and Addi Hudnut chipped in one RBI.

Steenhoek and Wood collected the other hits, Steenhoek drove in one run and Drake and Lindsay scored one run and stole one base. Lindsay and Webb both walked once, Peyton Lathrum and Jorja Teeter each scored one run and Teeter and DeVore both stole one base.

Lillian Humpal

Lindsay has a team-most 23 runs and 38 total bases.

Webb (4-1) earned the win in the circle. She tossed five innings and allowed no earned runs, three hits and one walk and struck out nine.

Parsons tossed 1 1/3 innings and surrendered no hits and no runs and fanned one and Winters got two outs but not before allowing two earned runs on two hits, three walks and one strikeout.

Cardinal 7, PCM 1

ELDON — Class 2A No. 9 Cardinal snapped PCM's eight-game win streak on Friday during a 7-1 non-conference road win.

The Mustangs were limited to one run and five hits and they committed three errors.

Lindsay doubled, Winters had one hit and one run, Webb tallied one hit and one RBI and Drake and Millang both tallied one hit in the loss.

Parsons (11-1) lost for the first time this season but only one of the three runs she allowed was earned. She surrendered five hits and one walk and struck out five in four innings.

Webb tossed two innings and allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits and fanned one.

Cardinal (20-7) led 2-0 after three, 3-0 after four and scored four in the fifth to put the Mustangs away. PCM scored its lone run in the top of the fifth.

Hadley Millang