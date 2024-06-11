PCM softball dominates trio of HOIAC foes

Jun. 10—JEFFERSON — An eight-run second inning broke open a close game and pushed the PCM softball team to a season sweep over Greene County on Friday.

The Class 3A No. 12 Mustangs ended the game after four following a 14-1 road victory in Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference action.

PCM has won seven straight games and is outscoring conference opponents 72-4 this season.

Libby Winters had three hits and Lark Drake tallied two hits to lead the Mustangs, who scored two runs in the first, eight in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth to win easily.

The Rams scored their lone run in the first. Greene County was plagued by five errors and PCM out-hit its hosts 9-2.

Winters added one run, one walk and four RBIs and Drake tallied two runs, one walk and one RBI.

Drake leads the Mustangs with a .481 batting average and a .576 on-base percentage and she's scored a team-high 12 runs. Winters leads PCM with 10 RBIs.

Tori Lindsay, Lillian Humpal, Hadley Millang and Holly Wood had the other hits.

Lindsay was hit by two pitches and scored one run, Humpal scored one run, had two RBIs and stole one base and Wood scored three runs.

Lindsay's been hit by a team-most four pitches and leads the team with 18 total bases and Humpal has swiped a team-best six bases.

Millang totaled two runs and one steal, Addison Steenhoek walked once and was hit by one pitch and Addi Hudnut walked once, was hit by one pitch, scored one run, had one RBI and stole one base.

Steenhoek leads the Mustangs (9-1, 7-0 in the HOIAC) with six walks. Payton Lathrum scored three times as a courtesy runner and Camden Webb tallied one RBI.

Rylee Parsons remained undefeated in the circle. She allowed no earned runs on two hits and one walk. She struck out five in four innings and has not allowed an earned run this season.

Parsons (7-0) has 46 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

Sara Morlan led the Rams (4-9, 3-6) with one hit and one RBI.

The victory completed the season sweep for PCM over Greene County. The Mustangs outscored the Rams 24-1 this summer and have won seven of the past eight meetings.

PCM 11, Nevada 3

NEVADA — The Mustangs scored first, totaled four crooked numbers and secured their seventh straight win over Nevada on Wednesday following an 11-3 road win in HOIAC action.

PCM scored three runs in the first, added four in the second and plated two in both the fifth and seventh. The Mustangs scored 11 runs on just nine hits in part because the Cubs were plagued by six errors.

Humpal led the Mustangs with three hits, one double, three RBIs and one steal. She leads PCM with three doubles this summer.

Drake added two hits, four RBIs and one steal, Winters had one hit, two runs and two RBIs and Webb tallied one hit, two walks and one RBI.

Hudnut totaled one hit and one RBI, Millang chipped in one hit and one walk and Steenhoek walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored one run.

Lindsay walked once and scored two runs and Ryan DeVore and Wood both tallied one run as courtesy runners.

Webb improved to 2-0 with her first complete-game victory. She allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk. She struck out seven and now has an ERA of .72.

Meagan McGaffin led Nevada (4-11, 1-8) with a home run and two hits.

South Hamilton 9, PCM 0

JEWELL — Another shutout by PCM kept the Mustangs undefeated in HOIAC play on June 3.

PCM broke open a one-run game with three runs in the fourth and seventh frames and a two-run sixth helped the Mustangs down South Hamilton 9-0 at the Mike Penning Athletic Complex.

Parsons and Webb combined for a three-hitter in the circle and Winters belted her first career home run in the victory.

Millang and Wood led the Mustangs with two hits, one run and one RBI.

Drake added one hit, two runs and one RBI, Lindsay and Webb had one hit and one run and Scarlett Mosher registered her first career hit and RBI.

Steenhoek had the other hit, while Humpal and Hudnut scored one run each.

Parsons tossed the first four innings and allowed no runs and two hits with nine strikeouts.

Webb added to her single-season school-record save total after pitching the final three frames and allowing no runs, one hit and one hit batter with four strikeouts. It was her fourth save of the summer.

PCM registered its sixth shutout in 10 games. The Mustangs defeated the Hawks (7-9, 2-7) for the seventh straight time.