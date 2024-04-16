PCM girls win twice, finish fifth at Panther Relays

Apr. 15—KNOXVILLE — Wins from Abi Teeter and Morgan Karr and six top-three finishes guided the PCM girls track and field team to a fifth-place team finish at the Panther Relays on Thursday.

The Mustangs also were second in a pair of relays and scored double points in two events as PCM scored 88 points in fifth place.

Pella ran away with the team title with 168 points, while the rest of the top five included Des Moines Christian (116), Pella Christian (94) and Ottumwa (94).

The remaining three teams were Indianola (67), host Knoxville (55) and Mount Ayr (39).

Teeter won the 1,500-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 20.36 seconds.

Her twin sister Jorja Teeter gave the Mustangs double points in the 100 hurdles as Karr won the race in 16.05 seconds and Jorja Teeter placed fourth in 17.99.

The Mustangs also doubled up in the 100 dash. Karr was third in 13.15 and Ryan Bennett finished fifth in 14.01.

The second third-place finish came from Lila Milani, who grabbed the bronze in the 800 with a time of 2:37.63.

PCM was top six individually in four other events. Lexi Fagg had two of those as she was fifth in the 400 in 1:09 and sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 10 inches.

Ayla Barrett also placed fourth in the high jump with a mark of 4-6 and Tori Lindsay took fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:21.66.

The Mustangs were second in the shortest and longest relays. In the 4x100, Bennett, Jorja Teeter, Tiffani Koonce and Karr finished second in a season-best 52.87 and Abi Teeter, Bailey Wheeler, Koonce and Milani were second in the 4x800 relay in a season-best 10:40.53.

The distance medley relay team also finished fourth in 5:01.36 with Lindsay, Milani, Paiten Rumbaugh and Addison Steenhoek.

