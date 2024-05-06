PCM girls take third in home quadrangular

May 6—MONROE — Gretchen Uitermarkt and Meredith Chipps both finished in the top seven, but the PCM girls golf team finished third in a home quadrangular on Monday.

The Mustangs couldn't keep up with Pella or Knoxville at the par 72 Gateway Recreation Golf Course.

The Lady Dutch put five golfers in the top 12 and edged Knoxville 212-213. The Panthers placed three golfers in the top six positions.

PCM was third with a 227 and Saydel shot a 241 in fourth.

Uitermarkt finished fourth with a 52 and Chipps matched a career best and finished seventh with a 55.

Brelee Berger (59) and Emilyn Davis (61) had the other two counting scores. Kayla VanderLinden (64) and Seriah Nolin (career-best 64) turned in non-counting scores.

Knoxville's Faith Roozeboom was the meet medalist with a 45, while Pella's Emerson Lee shot a 48 as the runner-up.

Mustangs finish seventh at HOIAC tournament

STATE CENTER — Roland-Story and Nevada used up nine of the first 13 positions at the Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference girls tournament on Wednesday.

The Lady Norse and Cubs finished well ahead of the pack, while Uitermarkt led the Mustangs to a seventh-place finish.

Roland-Story placed five golfers in the first 13 spots and won the conference tournament with a 337. Nevada (345) was the runner-up after placing four in the top 12.

West Marshall (371), Perry (409), Greene County (422), South Hamilton (426), PCM (428) and Saydel (455) finalized the eight-team field.

Uitermarkt shot a 98 to lead PCM, while Chipps (108), Davis (110) and Berger (112) had the other counting scores. VanderLinden (122) turned in a non-counting score.

Nevada's Olivia Axmear won medalist honors with a 76. Roland-Story's Brinley Carlson was the runner-up medalist with an 81.

