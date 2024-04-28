PCM girls take fourth at Mustang Classic

Apr. 28—MONROE — Two of the best teams in Class 3A were part of the Mustang Classic on Thursday, but the PCM girls golf team still found its way into the upper half of the standings.

The Mustangs got career-best scores from Gretchen Uitermarkt, Meredith Chipps and Brelee Berger and PCM posted a season-best score in fourth place at the par 72 Gateway Recreation Golf Course.

The hosts shot a 442, which was two shots better than South Hamilton (444) and the Mustangs also defeated Albia (463), Bondurant-Farrar (470) and Winterset (473).

Emilyn Davis

Gilbert, which has the top 18-hole average in 3A and the second-best in Iowa, shot a 332 at the top of the standings. The Tigers put six golfers in the top 12.

Williamsburg, a 3A team with the fifth-best average in the class, was next with a 378. The Raiders placed four in the first 13. Des Moines Christian was third with a 412.

Uitermarkt shot a career-best 101 to lead the Mustangs, while Chipps posted a career-best 107. The other two counting scores came from Berger (career-best 116) and Emilyn Davis (118).

Defending state champion Eden Lohrbach of Gilbert won medalist honors with a 75 and Gilbert's Macy Underwood was the runner-up medalist with an 82.

Meredith Chipps

Mustangs finish sixth at Charger Invitational

CHARITON — Not even career-best scores at the time of the tournament from three of the Mustangs who played in the Charger Invitational on Monday was enough to keep PCM on pace with a handful of teams from the South Central Conference.

The Mustangs shot a 445 and finished fifth in the six-team field. They were three shots better than Albia (448).

Led by meet medalist Faith Roozboom, Knoxville won the tournament with a 395. Roozboom was the medalist with an 86.

Centerville (408), Clarke (409) and Chariton (444) completed the field.

Centerville's Matty Kovacevich was the runner-up medalist with a 91.

Uitermarkt led PCM with a 102, while Davis carded a career-best 109. The final two counting scores were 117s from Berger and Chipps.