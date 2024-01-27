PCM girls down Saydel for fourth straight win

Jan. 27—MONROE — A strong first half, 25 steals and a big offensive night from Addison Steenhoek catapulted the PCM girls' basketball team to another win over Saydel on Tuesday.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back during a 53-27 home win in Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference play.

"We played some lock-down defense and Addison had great scoring game," PCM head girls' basketball coach Sami Allison-Rodriguez said. "We had the opportunity to get a lot of JV players in for the second half, which is great for all of us."

It was PCM's fourth straight win overall and its 16th consecutive victory over the Eagles. The Mustangs are now 20-1 against Saydel since 2013.

PCM led 17-9 after one quarter and outscored the Eagles 22-6 in the second. They won the third 12-8.

Steenhoek finished with 23 points, three rebounds and seven steals. She was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Tori Lindsay added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. She made 5-of-6 from the foul line.

Lila Milani registered six points, five boards and five steals, Jorja Teeter collected four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Kyra Naeve tallied three points and six steals.

Rebecca De Vries posted three points and a team-best eight boards, Claire VanWyk grabbed seven rebounds and Addy Covington and Lilly Knapp each corralled three rebounds.

The Mustangs (11-4, 7-2 in the HOIAC) won the game despite shooting 24 percent from the floor and 1-of-29 from 3. They were 18-of-32 from the foul line and out-rebounded the Eagles 50-42.

Paige Rummans led Saydel with 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks. The Eagles (6-10, 2-8) turned the ball over 31 times, shot 22.4 percent from the floor and missed all 19 attempts from 3.