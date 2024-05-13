PCM, Colfax-Mingo girls end golf seasons at regionals

May 12—ELDORA — Meredith Chipps led all area golfers at the Class 2A Region 4B tournament at Pine Lake Country Club on Friday.

But the seasons for both the PCM and Colfax-Mingo girls golf teams ended short of advancement after the Mustangs finished fifth and the Tigerhawks were seventh in the eight-team field.

The top two teams and the top six individuals advance to the next round of regionals. It took a 99 to advance as an individual.

Gretchen Uitermarkt

Jesup won the tournament with a 395 and Grundy Center also advanced with a 402. The rest of the field featured host South Hardin (416), Hudson (464), PCM (472), East Marshall (482) and Colfax-Mingo (544).

Columbus Catholic also competed but did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Chipps led PCM in 11th with a career-best 108. The rest of PCM's scoring golfers were Gretchen Uitermarkt (117), Emilyn Davis (121) and Brelee Berger (126).

Kayla VanderLinden (129) and Seriah Nolin (157) made their 18-hole debuts and turned in non-counting scores.

Colfax-Mingo was led by Lily Brenner (114) and Charlotte Donahue (115). The other counting scores came from Emily Dyer (157) and Chloe Clements (158).

Jesup's Morgan Krall won medalist honors with an 88 and South Hardin's Bella Keaveny shot a 91 as the runner-up.

Charlotte Donahue