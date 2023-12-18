PCM boys can't hold halftime lead against Roland-Story

Dec. 18—MONROE — A strong first half against undefeated Roland-Story is exactly what first-year head coach Tony Ford wanted during a Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference contest on Friday.

The Mustangs led their rivals 25-15 at halftime, but a big second half from Jonovan Wilkinson rallied the Norse to a narrow win on the road.

Roland-Story held the PCM boys' basketball team to three points in the third and went into the final quarter with the lead during a 41-38 victory.

"It was 100 percent about defense today," Ford said. "We went into halftime feeling good. We were playing hard and they did not like the ball pressure.

"We were preparing for ball pressure in the second half. Most of the conversations were about what we thought they were going to do to us."

Gavin Steenhoek

Roland-Story started the second half on a 10-0 run in part due to PCM turning the ball over on its first four or five possessions of the period.

The Mustangs are averaging fewer than 16 turnovers per game and had 17 against the Norse. But a lot of those came in a second half that saw R-S outscore them 26-13.

"It gets to be an issue once in a while. It happens when we try to create something the other team is taking away," Ford said about the turnovers. "We just didn't counter it well enough."

The Mustangs (4-4, 3-2 in the HOIAC) came out hot behind Gavin Van Gorp. His 3-pointer put the home team in front 5-0 and he added a layup and two free throw that pushed the margin to 11-2.

Roland-Story trailed 11-6 after one and got the deficit to two early in the second, but a 9-0 run by PCM pushed its advantage back to double figures.

Eight of those points came from Jacob Wendt. A 3 in the final minute by Van Gorp gave the hosts a 10-point surplus at halftime.

The Norse overcame a tough shooting night to stay unbeaten. They shot 27 percent from the floor, made just 2-of-27 from 3 and were held to more than 30 points below their season average.

Cutler VandeLune

But the game changed in the second half when fouls mounted for PCM and Ford was forced to switch to a zone.

"I knew they could shoot better," Ford said. "One reason why I don't think they shot well in the first half is because when we play in man, we are extremely close to our guys, and it doesn't create many open shots.

"When we got in foul trouble in the second half, we had to play more zone and that's when they got going. They started skipping the ball to the corners and got open shots."

Roland-Story won the third 17-3. And their best player was involved in a big way.

Wilkinson scored half of the 10 points the Norse scored to open the third and then finished the period with a putback, a 3-point play and another bucket inside.

Wilkinson scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and added 13 rebounds and five steals.

"We put our best defender on him and just tried to ball deny," Ford said. "We were ready to help if we needed it. We were trying to front him in the post, but he was hooking us and keeping us behind him and we weren't getting the call unfortunately."

The Mustangs didn't go away quietly though. Wilkinson opened the fourth with two freebies, but Van Gorp made a 3 and Kaleb DeVries followed with back-to-back triples to put the Mustangs in front by one.

Jack Jungling

A free throw by Jack Jungling with 3:14 to play made it 38-36, but he fouled out 26 seconds later and Gavin Steenhoek picked up his fifth foul 25 seconds after that.

PCM never scored again, and the Norse made five three throws in the final 2:23 to close out the narrow win.

A big difference in the game came at the foul line. The Norse (6-0, 5-0) made 17-of-23 with Wilkinson burying 12-of-17. PCM struggled at the charity stripe at 4-of-10.

"The plan was to make his night not fun," Ford said of Wilkinson. "He's a very good player. He's extremely smart. When he makes his free throws, it makes it even harder."

Van Gorp led the Mustangs with 16 points and four rebounds, while Wendt scored all eight of his points in the second quarter and grabbed 10 boards.

Jungling added six points and six rebounds, DeVries contributed six points and three rebounds and Steenhoek chipped in seven rebounds and four assists.

Chase Wagaman corralled three rebounds and Cutler VandeLune and Jacob Elrod each grabbed two.

The Mustangs shot 34 percent from the floor and were 6-of-22 from 3.

Kaleb DeVries

Boaz Clark added six points and seven rebounds for Roland-Story, which turned the ball over only nine times.

The loss snapped PCM's three-game winning streak.

"The last four games every opposing coach walking through the handshake line told me we are playing really tough," Ford said. "That's something I like to hear. That's something we can control. That's what I'm most proud of. We played tough for the entire game."