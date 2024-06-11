PCM baseball scores three more HOIAC wins

Jun. 10—JEWELL — The Mustang bats stayed hot and the PCM baseball team equaled a season-high in hits and scored a season-high nine runs during a 9-3 road win over South Hamilton on Monday.

Gabe Hobbs clubbed his first homer of the season and the Mustangs used three crooked numbers to down the Hawks during Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference action.

Hobbs finished with four hits, one homer, one double, three runs and three RBIs and the Mustangs cranked out 12 hits in the victory.

The Hobbs homer was the team's first blast of the season. Hobbs now leads the team with a .500 batting average and an on-base percentage of .600.

Jack Jungling and Trigg Steenhoek both had two hits, Easton Webb scored two runs and Jacob Wendt earned his first career varsity pitching win.

PCM (6-6, 5-3 in the conference) claimed its third win in the past four games and has won 4-of-5 over South Hamilton.

Wendt and Nick Farver limited the Hawks to four hits and the hosts committed two errors.

Steenhoek doubled, scored one run and had two RBIs, Jungling walked once and had one RBI and Farver, Webb, Alex Wendt and Jensson Hood all had one hit.

Farver scored one run and had one RBI and Webb tallied one RBI and scored two runs. Alex Wendt doubled and walked once and Coby DeRaad also scored a run.

Jacob Wendt pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. He needed just 77 pitches to get through six frames.

Farver surrendered no runs and no hits and fanned three in his lone inning.

Prestin Van De Pol had two hits and two runs and took the pitching loss after throwing 3 2/3 innings. Owen Duns finished with two RBIs for the Hawks, who dropped their fifth straight game and fell to 2-6 and 1-5 in the conference.

The Mustangs are 19-9 against South Hamilton since 2009 and have won four of the past five in the series.

PCM 16, Nevada 4, 5 innings

NEVADA — A fast start helped PCM keep its offensive momentum and the visitors put up four crooked numbers during a 16-4, five-inning road victory over Nevada on Wednesday.

The Mustangs scored four in the first, two in the second and five each in the fourth and fifth.

Nevada plated four in the fifth, but it was not enough to keep the Cubs from the 10-run mercy rule.

PCM scored a season-high 16 runs on a season-best 15 hits. The Cubs had a 3-2 surplus in errors and were limited to three hits in the loss.

Kaleb DeVries led the Mustangs with three hits, one double, four runs, one walk and one steal.

Farver, Hobbs, Jungling and Steenhoek all tallied two hits and Webb, Hood, Jacob Wendt and Alex Wendt totaled one hit each.

Farver tripled, scored two runs and had two RBIs, Jungling collected three RBIs, scored one run and stole one base and Hobbs scored two runs and had two RBIs.

Steenhoek collected two RBIs, scored one run and walked once, Webb doubled, scored three runs, walked twice and had one RBI and Alex Wendt doubled and scored one run.

Jacob Wendt scored two runs and Hood chipped in one RBI.

Shay Burns (1-0) picked up the pitching win after allowing four runs — none earned — on three hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings. Carson Hansen got the final out and struck out the only batter he faced.

The Mustangs have scored at least six runs in their last five games. They are 4-1 in those contests.

Nevada (6-6, 3-4) was led by Drake Hinson, who belted a three-run home run in the fifth.

PCM is 20-3 against Nevada since 2010. The Mustangs have won seven in a row in the series.

PCM 6, Greene County 3

JEFFERSON — Hobbs collected three more hits at the dish, Webb earned his first pitching win of the season and the Mustangs edged Greene County 6-3 on Friday during HOIAC action.

The Mustangs out-hit the Rams 11-3 and they did not commit an error. PCM did not take the lead for good until the final three innings.

The Mustangs led 2-0 after one but trailed 3-2 after two. PCM scored one run in the third to tie it and added three runs in the fifth to win.

Hobbs added two runs, two steals and one RBI to his three hits, while Hood and Jacob Wendt each collected two hits. Jacob Wendt doubled and had one RBI and Hood's hit also was a double.

Farver doubled, walked once and stole one base, DeVries doubled, walked once, scored one run and stole one base and Jungling finished with one hit and two RBIs.

DeVries now leads the team with 14 runs, 11 walks and seven steals and Jungling's 12 RBIs also are a team high.

Steenhoek laced his team-best fourth double of the season and added one run and one RBI, Webb walked once, scored one run and stole one base and Hansen walked once and scored one run.

DeVries started on the mound but got the no decision after allowing three runs — two earned — on three hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Webb (1-0) tossed the final three frames and surrendered just one walk and struck out three.

The Mustangs are 21-7 against Greene County since 2009 and they've won five straight in the series.

Saydel 8, PCM 7

DES MOINES — The Mustangs had one more hit than rival Saydel but committed the game's only error, and the Eagles edged PCM at home, 8-7, during HOIAC action at Jim Gebhart Field.

The game was tied at 3-all after four. The Mustangs scored two in the fifth to take the lead and added single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Saydel rallied though with two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Webb and Farver each finished with three hits, DeVries and Jacob Wendt collected two hits and the Mustangs lost despite cranking out 13 hits.

Webb led the Mustangs with three hits, two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, while Farver finished with three hits, one run, one RBI and one steal.

DeVries tallied two hits, two runs, one RBI and one steal and Jacob Wendt scored one run. Jungling doubled and had two RBIs, Steenhoek finished with one hit and one RBI and Hood contributed one hit and one run. Hobbs walked once and Alex Wendt was hit by a pitch.

Van Dyke started on the mound and took the loss after allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits, two walks and three hit batters in six innings. He struck out one.

Farver got one out in the seventh but not before allowing two hits. Saydel scored its final run in its last at-bat.

Jace Emery led Saydel (10-4, 6-2) with two hits and two runs and Boyd Jones, Cooper Lindahl and Andru Nielsen each had two hits, too.

Adam Mein (6-1) earned the win but allowed seven earned runs in seven innings while striking out seven.

The Eagles are 18-6 against PCM since 2011, but the two teams have split the past 12 meetings.