PCM baseball gets into win column against Greene County

May 26—PRAIRIE CITY — Carson Hansen got his first career varsity pitching win and the PCM baseball team used a fast start to down Greene County during Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference play on Thursday.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning, went up 5-0 in the fourth and cruised from there during a 7-2 home victory.

Trigg Steenhoek and Easton Webb both had two hits to lead the offense, while Hansen tossed five innings on the mound.

Hansen (1-0) came into the game with three career pitching innings. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts, four walks and three hit batters.

Shay Burns threw the final two innings and surrendered no runs and no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Steenhoek doubled, scored two runs and had one RBI, Webb doubled and registered one RBI and Kaleb DeVries tallied one hit, two runs, one RBI, one walk and two steals.

Alex Wendt finished with one hit, one run, two RBIs and one walk and he was hit by one pitch, Gabe Hobbs registered one hit and two RBIs and Jensson Hood collected one hit and one run. Jack Jungling was hit by a pitch and scored one run and Jacob Wendt drew one walk.

Greene County (0-3, 0-2 in the HOIAC) scored its two runs in the sixth. PCM (1-3, 1-1) added single runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

Lane Fields led the Rams with two hits, while Camden Jacobs tallied one hit, one walk and one hit by pitch. Adam Bills finished with one hit and one run.

Noah Hinote took the pitching loss after allowing six earned runs and striking out four.

West Marshall 8, PCM 4

STATE CENTER — PCM was limited to two hits and the Mustangs struck out 15 times at the plate during their HOIAC opener on Wednesday.

PCM faced Class 2A No. 2 West Marshall and scored four runs, but the Mustangs couldn't slow down the Trojans on the road.

DeVries led the Mustangs with a double, one run, one walk and one RBI, while Webb had one hit and two RBIs.

Jacob Wendt walked three times, scored two runs and stole one base and Steenhoek, Jungling, Hood and Hobbs all walked once. Hobbs also scored one run.

Nick Farver started on the mound and took the loss after allowing six runs — five earned — on five hits, six walks and one hit batter in 3 2/3 innings.

Jacob Wendt pitched 2 1/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out four.

Dawson Bear led the West Marshall offense with two hits and two RBIs, while AJ Dee had two doubles and two walks.

The Mustangs struck out 15 times and drew eight walks, while the Trojans had nine strikeouts and 10 walks.

West Marshall (8-1, 2-0) used five pitchers. Owen Siegert got the win after allowing no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk in 3 2/3 innings.

The Trojans first five wins of the season were 12-2, 8-0, 12-2, 16-0 and 15-0.

Pella 11, PCM 1

PRAIRIE CITY — The Mustangs had more errors than hits during a non-conference contest against Pella on Monday.

The Mustangs scored their lone run in the first, but the Dutch put up crooked numbers in the first three frames and cruised past PCM 11-1 in five innings.

Farver, Webb and Hood had one hit apiece for the Mustangs. Farver doubled, scored one run and walked once to lead the offense.

DeVries, Jungling, Alex Wendt, Hobbs and Carson Hansen all walked once.

DeVries took the loss on the mound after allowing eight runs — five earned — on three hits and five walks. He struck out two in two innings.

Hood tossed three innings and surrendered three runs — two earned — on two hits and three walks. He struck out three.

PCM finished with three hits and six errors. Pella had six hits and one error.

Isaiah Kettler led the Dutch (4-1) with two hits, three runs, one RBI, one walk and two steals and Lake Cowman homered and tallied two RBIs and scored two runs.

Landyn Bethards earned the pitching win after allowing zero earned runs on two hits with six walks. He struck out three in three innings.