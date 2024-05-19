PC girls add more titles and a second place finish, Dutch claim fourth trophy in four years

May 18—DES MOINES — You'll always witness history one way or another at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet. This year was no different with a little bit of drama late in the day in the team races and a couple more trophies and medals heading back to Tulip Town.

Pella Christian girls finish off historic showing

The young Eagles started Saturday where they left off the past two days, winning races and breaking records. The quartet of Amaia Agre, Rachel Kacmarynski, Meredith Van Wyk and Bailey Vos were back on the famed Blue Oval for the Sprint Medley finals and eyed their second win of the weekend and potentially another state record.

They would do just that with four great legs and clean handoffs that finished with Vos coming down the front stretch and crossing the line with not just their second state title, but another shattered state record with a time of 1:46.05, which was also good for eighth all-time.

"Honestly I didn't know this time either," Vos laughed. "I didn't know it was a state record until after I crossed the line and heard it but this is a surprise again."

"Everything is just so surreal," Van Wyk added. "There has been so much hard work going into this and we've been surrounded by God's love and there's nothing greater than that."

Kacmarynski got a couple of hours to catch her breath before coming back out for the 100-meter final. The talented freshman sat in second after the prelims but would not be denied in the final as she would edge Van Meter's Eden Moore by .14 seconds to win with a time of 12.61. Kacmarynski was all smiles afterwards after claiming her third title of the week.

"This is so surreal," Kacmarynski said. "I just believed that we could do it because I run with such an amazing group of girls but it's a lot different than actually doing it and standing on that podium. It's just one of the best feelings ever."

About an hour later it was Van Wyk's turn to try to win an individual title in the 200. She came in as the top seed and raced to glory by edging Van Meter's Moore by .29 seconds to win the title with a time of 25.24.

There was only one race left for the girls after that with the 4x400 on the horizon to try and cap off their huge weekend.

It would be the quartet of Kacmarynski, Van Wyk, Maisy Meinders and Vos taking the Blue Oval one more time. The PC girls led after each leg by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Molly Shafer got the final baton right beside Vos heading into the final 400.

Vos gave it all she had in her fifth race in the last three days and ran a brilliant final leg to hold off Shafer and cross the line with another state title and a time of 3:56.61.

"I think there were a lot of nerves going into this race," Vos said. "It's hot out, we're tired and ready to go home and eat some food. But I think knowing that these girls are handing the baton to me, and there's so much trust in these girls, I knew they're going to hand it to me in a good spot. I get the amazing opportunity to anchor for them and to get to bring it all home and I couldn't do it if it wasn't for the talent God had given me so I'm just really grateful for that opportunity."

"I just think it's so cool to see how the work that we've all put in shows in this race," Meinders added after the race. "I'm coming back from an injury so it's cool to see where we're at now."

The win also locked the Eagles in for second place in the team race just three points behind Van Meter for the title. It marks a historic showing for the Pella Christian girls, who came into this year's state meet without an individual or relay title since 1980, and left with six state titles and a runner-up finish in the team race.

"First off, we have amazing coaching," Kacmarynski said. "They are able to take these very talented runners and make us much better. We had several runners who are all spectacular so we're able to push each other and run like it's a final race in practice every day."

It was also a big individual week for three young Eagles as the freshman Kacmarynski and her two sophomores Van Wyk and Vos all collected four titles each and shattered three state records. The trio all got wins in the Sprint Medley, 4x200 and 4x400 while Kacmarynski won the 100, Van Wyk the 200 and Vos the 400.

Van Wyk and Kacmarynski were both running in their sixth race of the weekend and third on the day but did not hold anything back in the 4x400. The four girls also created a bit of memorabilia for themselves after the race as they took off their shoes and scrapped them on a part of the famed Blue Oval to leave some blue on those cleats that will remind them of what they accomplished this weekend.

The smiles from ear-to-ear started Thursday and continued through Saturday for the Eagles who enjoyed every second of it but are also ready to settle down and celebrate.

"There was no saving the legs this week," Van Wyk laughed. "But just to be out here on the Blue Oval with these girls is unlike anything else. I'm so honored to be with these girls and I think I speak for all of us when I say we're going to go eat a lot of ice cream."

Dutch hold on to grab fourth trophy in four years

The Dutch boys only had two races on Saturday with Mason Gaulke getting it started in the 800. Gaulke came in as the 22nd seed and started on the outside in the waterfall but used a big kick over the final 400 to race to a new PR time of 1:59.02 to finish in 13th.

The next race was the 1600 with Canaan Dunham and Nathan Vander Waal trying to slow down Western Dubuque's Quentin Nauman, who passed Dunham on the final lap to win the 3200 on Thursday.

This time around it was tight once again throughout the first couple of laps. There was a pack of five runners including Dunham, Vander Waal and Nauman that exchanged spots throughout the first three laps before the bell rang for the final lap. Once again it was Nauman using a big kick to get out in front. Dunham would try to chase him and match his pace but would end up taking second with a time of 4:12.80 earning his second runner-up finish of the weekend.

"Both those kids are sophomores and are just phenomenal," Pella boys track and field head coach Brent Van Hauen said. "I could see both of them pushing that four minute mark in the mile by the time they're seniors which is unheard of in Iowa. It's been fun to watch Canaan continue to develop and keep getting better. Nathan also ran a great mile time and it ended up being his fastest time by a little bit."

The Pella boys held the team standings lead for the first two days but with only two events on Saturday and several impressive performances from Western Dubuque and ADM, the Dutch would fall back to third place but still claim their fourth trophy in four years.

The Dutch finished the weekend with eight medal finishes including one state champion in thrower Hanson King, who won the Shot Put and finished third in the Discus. King continued an impressive run by the Pella throwers that saw Brandon Fischer finish top four in both events last year and fourth in the Discus the year before that. As well as Kody Huisman taking first in the Shot Put and third in the Discus in 2021.

"They see the older guys before them," Van Hauen said of the throwers. "When Hanson was a sophomore he got to see the other guys succeeding and stuff like that drives our programs whether that's sprints, hurdles, distance, throws or jumps. You see those guys over the last few years do really well and it motivates those kids that want to perform well and do well and kind of mimic what those guys do."

The Dutch add a third place trophy to a case that already has two first place trophies and a runner-up from the previous three seasons. It is a result that Van Hauen and the Dutch are excited about after needing to replace very talented senior classes from the past couple of years.

"It's huge," Van Hauen said. "We thought if we did pretty well, we might have a shot at third. Some things happened and we had some disappointments in a few things but we had some surprises in a few other things and it was all kind of evened out. I'm just really excited for our kids. They worked really hard this year with a lot of new guys after we lost an incredible senior class from last year. We had a lot of new guys that got to experience this for the first time and it says a lot for the next couple of years."

Ferebee gets second title, Lady Dutch finish ninth overall

Marissa Ferebee completed the distance trifecta on Saturday. Having already won the cross country title in the fall and the 3000 on Thursday, Saturday's 1500 was the last distance race she needed to claim this season.

The Lady Dutch sophomore did just that getting out in front early and not looking back only having to battle the hot conditions and race against the clock. The heat didn't slow her down and she would end up winning the race with a new PR time of 4:31.48 while teammate Ruth Dunham came in 22nd at 5:24.25.

"It's really surreal," Ferebee said of getting her third state title this year. "It's kind of the perfect trio for a distance runners. Track is a lot different than cross country but I'm still really proud of the mental toughness and the physical toughness it takes to win all three. I'm super thankful for my team for pushing me here, my coaches for getting me to this point and always believing in me and my parents for supporting me and coming on my meets in the cold and the hot. I'm just grateful for everyone."

Hot or cold, rain or shine, the conditions haven't slowed down Ferebee from smashing school records and continuing to get wins.

"I think just being comfortable in the heat, we're not to that in Iowa in the spring with the weather all over the place this track season with the rain and the cold," Ferebee said. "But knowing that it's only five minutes, and five minutes is a very short span of time in your life, and just giving all you have because this is the last thing that we're doing this weekend and leaving it on the track. I believe that we did that and left everything we had on the track."

Ferebee seems to be on a track to continue to make noise in the distance community in Iowa. She was battled tested last year trying to track down Paityn Noe, who now runs at Arkansas, as well as WDM Valley's Addison Dorenkamp, who beat Ferebee at the Drake Relays and set an all-time mark in the 1500 right after her race with a time of 4:25.32.

Now Ferebee, who still has two years of high school left, already has her opponents waiting for her to graduate and will have a chance to perhaps carve out her own name among some of the best in Iowa.

"Those girls are some of the greatest girls if not the greatest distance girls from Iowa," Ferebee said. "To race among the top with them is crazy and I'm just really thankful to have my name associated with them."

The Pella girls had three other races on Saturday. The Lady Dutch Sprint Medley of Abigail Melvin, Kamry Trine, Kamryn Long and Kyla Barnes would take home 21st with a time of 1:54.44. Raegan Snieder would later run in the 800 and would leave with a new PR time of 2:22.60 on her way to a 12th place finish.

The Lady Dutch also added one more medal finish courtesy of their 4x400 that qualified for the final. The quartet of Mara Schiebout, Barnes, Lizzie Neumann and Macy Schroeder battled in the middle of the pack before finishing in sixth with a new season-best time of 4:01.98.

Pella would finish in the top 10 of the team standings in Class 3A with a total of 29 points.

Carter rounds off Oskaloosa's weekend with a PR

Tierney Carter wrapped up Oskaloosa's weekend at state in the 800 on Saturday. Carter entered as the 12th seed and would have to start high on the outside of the second sectional. She would deal with traffic for most of the race but would make a couple of nice moves to beat out a couple of girls on her way to finishing 11th with a new PR time of 2:22.57.

Carter ran in three events this year capturing one medal in the 400 with her sixth place finish.

Saturday Area Girls Results

(2A) Sprint Medley Finals: 1. Pella Christian (1:46.05)

(3A) Sprint Medley Finals: 21. Pella (1:54.44)

(3A) 800 Finals: 11. Tierney Carter (Oskaloosa, 2:22.57), 12. Raegan Snieder (Pella, 2:22.60)

(2A) 100 Finals: 1. Rachel Kacmarynski (Pella Christian, 12.61)

(2A) 200 Finals: 1. Meredith Van Wyk (Pella Christian, 25.24)

(3A) 1500 Finals: 1. Marissa Ferebee (Pella, 4:31.48), 22. Ruth Dunham (Pella, 5:24.25)

(2A) 4x400 Finals: 1. Pella Christian (3:56.21)

(3A) 4x400 Finals: 6. Pella (4:01.98)

Saturday Area Boys Results

(3A) 800 Finals: 13. Mason Gaulke (Pella, 1:59.02)

(3A) 1600 Finals: 2. Canaan Dunham (Pella, 4:15.67), 4. Nathan Vander Waal (Pella, 4:19.71)

Class 2A Girls Standings

1. Van Meter (63), 2. Pella Christian (60), 3. Tipton (57), 4. Spirit Lake (43), 5. Aplington-Parkersburg (29)

Class 2A Boys Standings

1. Mediapolis (47), 2. Spirit Lake (43), 3. South Hamilton (42), 4. Shenandoah (41), 5. DM Christian (39), T13. Pella Christian (18)

Class 3A Girls Standings

1. ADM (48), 2. MOC-FV (43), 3. Sioux Center (43), 4. Mt. Vernon (41), 5. Gilbert (39), 9. Pella (29), 40. Oskaloosa (3)

Class 3A Boys Standings

1. Western Dubuque (72), 2. ADM (71), 3. Pella (48), 4. Central DeWitt (42), 5. Solon (38)

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.