PBT Podcast: Talking WNBA, Sixth Person of the Year with Sun's DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington's path to the WNBA was not smooth. While she came from an athletic family — her father, Darren Carrington, played eight years in the NFL, and her mother, Vickie, ran track at Northern Arizona — she had to overcome multiple knee surgeries, including one this past offseason.

It hasn't slowed her down as Carrington is one of the frontrunners to be Sixth Player of the Year, and she has helped lead the Connecticut Sun to a 19-7 record that has them as one of the title contenders this season.

Carrington joined NBC Sports' Kurt Helin on this week's PBT Podcast to discuss how a Southern California native is adjusting to Connecticut, what is fueling her run this season and how making it to the WNBA Finals last year and losing on their home court has motivated the Sun this season. They also talk about overcoming all those injuries, her desire to win Sixth Person of the Year, and what musical act she'd jump on stage with and sing/rap along with.

