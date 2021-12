Pacers president Kevin Pritchard backtracked after saying the team needed to “manufacture that real star.” After all, Indiana has Domantas Sabonis, who made the last two All-Star games and might be playing even better this season.

But is Sabonis really a star?

How about Hornets guard LaMelo Ball? Or Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram? Or Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Rod Beard of The Detroit News play “Star or Not a Star?”:

PBT Podcast: Star or Not a Star? originally appeared on NBCSports.com