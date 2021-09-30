PBT Podcast: Grant Hill talks Hawks, new coach for USA Basketball

Duke legend and basketball Hall of Famer, and Atlanta Hawks co-owner Grant Hill picked up a new title in the past couple of months: and now the president of USA Basketball.

Grant Hill joins me for an all-too-short but interesting discussion about a number of topics. That includes picking a new coach for USA Basketball in the next few months, what the Hawks need to do to build off last season, how the Hawks and NBA players are dealing with COVID restrictions, and some men’s health issues.

