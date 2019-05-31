PBT Podcast: 2019 NBA Mock Draft Podcast, Part 2

Zion Williamson is a lock at No. 1.

Ja Morant and R.J. Barret are basically locked in at No. 2 and 3.

After that… the 2019 NBA Draft is wide open. Myself and Rob Dauster — the man behind the college basketball page here at NBC Sports as well as the College Basketball Talk podcast — got together for their annual mock draft podcast. We walked through every single pick in the first round of the draft, talking through team needs and which players fit those needs.

The first ten picks are broken down over on the College Basketball Talk feed — you can find that here or listen below — while the final 20 picks are right here, in this podcast.

