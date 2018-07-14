PBT Extra: Breaking down Jeremy Lin, Isaiah Thomas player moves

The NBA Summer is slowing down, although there are a couple of big shoes to drop still (Carmelo Anthony will be a Rocket, eventually; Marcus Smart‘s future is more uncertain).

But Thursday night a couple of name guards were on the move — Jeremy Lin is now in Atlanta and Isaiah Thomas will call Denver home. It was all part of a series of moves where the Nuggets shed salary by shipping Kenneth Faried and more to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick for the Nets’ trouble of taking on that contract.

I get into all of it and tell you who I think had the best night in this latest PBT Exta.

One thing I don’t get into enough in this: Thomas has had a massive fall in stature in the past year. That said, Denver is a place he can rebuild his reputation and earn himself a bigger payday next summer — if he can accept and then kill it in a sixth man role.