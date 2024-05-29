PBL: Daly's slam keys Range Riders Tuesday

May 29—GREAT FALLS — John Daly hit a grand slam to highlight Glacier's seven-run fifth inning, and the Range Riders went on to down Great Falls 11-7 in Pioneer League baseball Tuesday.

The Range Riders (5-2) trailed 5-4 going to the top of the fifth at Centene Stadium, after Rrobert Gonzalez hit his second two-run double of the game in the fourth inning for the Voyagers.

Glacier tied it up with Christian Kirtley's RBI triple, then took the lead for good on Chad Castillo's RBI double.

With one out, Gavin Tonkel was hit by a pitch and Mason Dinesen singled to lead the bases. Great Falls brought in Jason Pineda to pitch, but Daly greeted him with his first homer of the season for a 10-5 Range Rider lead.

After that Freddy Guilamo singled and eventually scored on Andy Atwood's sacrifice fly.

The Voyagers (2-5) got two runs back in the sixth but Glacier relievers S Pinkerton and J Lynch shut them down over the final three innings.

Castillo hit a solo home run, his second, in the first inning. Dinesen stole two bases and scored three times for Glacier.

Riders 120 170 000 — 11 11 0

Voyagers 120 202 000 — 7 12 4

Jonathan Pintaro, Trevor Baker (6), Seth Pinkerton (7), Jack Lynch (9) and Freddy Guilamo. Jeff Prami, Jason Pineda (5), Stephan Greenlees (8) and Antonio Fernandez.

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Andy Atwood 1-4, Christian Kirtley 1-4, Chad Castillo 2-3, Ben Fitzgerald 0-5, Gavin Tonkel 0-3, Mason Dinesen 3-4, John Daly 2-4, Freddy Guilamo 1-5, Joe McLaughlin 1-5.

GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS — Mahki Bakcstrom 2-5, Xane Washington 1-5, Jack Lynch 2-5, Livingston Morris 0-3, Freddy Rojas Jr 1-3, Hylan Hall 1-4, Frank Podkl 1-4, Antonio Fernandez 1-4, Robert Gonzalez 3-4.

2B — Castillo, Dinesen, Backstrom 2, Gonzalez 2, Lynch. 3b — Kirtley. HR — Castillo, Daly. RBIs — Daly 5, Castillo 2, Kirtley, Atwood, Gonzalez 5, Backstrom.