Payton Turner limited, Tanoh Kpassagnon full on initial Saints injury report vs. Patriots

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
The New Orleans Saints just can’t file a nothing-but-good-news injury report. Many of the players who missed last week’s game were limited participants after missing practices leading up to the doomed Panthers game, including defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (hand), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), and P.J. Williams (back) and rookie defenders Pete Werner (hamstring) and Payton Turner (elbow). Guard Calvin Throckmorton (knee) was also limited.

Center Erik McCoy (calf) remained a non-participant, but so far he’s avoided the injured reserve list and should return in the next week or so.

Additionally, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf) was bumped up to full participation. Having him back in the rotation would be big with Marcus Davenport still sidelined by his pectoral muscle issue. Hopefully he and Turner are both ready to play against New England. The full injury report from both teams on Wednesday:

New England Patriots injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Matt Judon, knee

DNP

T Trent Brown, calf

Limited

RB Damien Harris, finger

Limited

LB Kyle Van Noy, throat

Full


New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

C Erik McCoy, calf

DNP

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Limited

G Calvin Throckmorton, knee

Limited

LB Pete Werner, hamstring

Limited

DB P.J. Williams, back

Limited

DE Payton Turner, elbow

Limited

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf

Full


