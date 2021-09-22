Payton Turner limited, Tanoh Kpassagnon full on initial Saints injury report vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints just can’t file a nothing-but-good-news injury report. Many of the players who missed last week’s game were limited participants after missing practices leading up to the doomed Panthers game, including defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (hand), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), and P.J. Williams (back) and rookie defenders Pete Werner (hamstring) and Payton Turner (elbow). Guard Calvin Throckmorton (knee) was also limited.

Center Erik McCoy (calf) remained a non-participant, but so far he’s avoided the injured reserve list and should return in the next week or so.

Additionally, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf) was bumped up to full participation. Having him back in the rotation would be big with Marcus Davenport still sidelined by his pectoral muscle issue. Hopefully he and Turner are both ready to play against New England. The full injury report from both teams on Wednesday:

New England Patriots injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Matt Judon, knee DNP T Trent Brown, calf Limited RB Damien Harris, finger Limited LB Kyle Van Noy, throat Full





New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status C Erik McCoy, calf DNP DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee Limited CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Limited G Calvin Throckmorton, knee Limited LB Pete Werner, hamstring Limited DB P.J. Williams, back Limited DE Payton Turner, elbow Limited DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf Full





