Payton Turner limited, Tanoh Kpassagnon full on initial Saints injury report vs. Patriots
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints just can’t file a nothing-but-good-news injury report. Many of the players who missed last week’s game were limited participants after missing practices leading up to the doomed Panthers game, including defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (hand), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), and P.J. Williams (back) and rookie defenders Pete Werner (hamstring) and Payton Turner (elbow). Guard Calvin Throckmorton (knee) was also limited.
Center Erik McCoy (calf) remained a non-participant, but so far he’s avoided the injured reserve list and should return in the next week or so.
Additionally, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf) was bumped up to full participation. Having him back in the rotation would be big with Marcus Davenport still sidelined by his pectoral muscle issue. Hopefully he and Turner are both ready to play against New England. The full injury report from both teams on Wednesday:
New England Patriots injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LB Matt Judon, knee
DNP
T Trent Brown, calf
Limited
RB Damien Harris, finger
Limited
LB Kyle Van Noy, throat
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
C Erik McCoy, calf
DNP
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, knee
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Limited
G Calvin Throckmorton, knee
Limited
LB Pete Werner, hamstring
Limited
DB P.J. Williams, back
Limited
DE Payton Turner, elbow
Limited
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, calf
Full
1
1