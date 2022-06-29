Payton Turner is cleared for training camp

The Saints didn’t get much out of their 2021 first-round choice as a rookie as Payton Turner played only 143 defensive snaps and 21 on special teams. The defensive end played only five games and totaled 12 tackles and one sack.

His final game of his rookie season came Nov. 7 against the Falcons as he finished the year on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Turner, the 28th overall choice, announced on social media he is cleared for traiing camp.

“It’s been a long road to recovery,” Turner wrote. “I had a pretty major shoulder surgery last November and didn’t have quite the rookie year I wanted but shoutout to everybody that’s stayed down with me and helped me get to this point, blessed to say I’ve been CLEARED.”

The Saints’ veterans report to camp July 26.

