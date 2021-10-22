Payton Turner, Blake Gillikin added to updated Saints injury report vs. Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks updated their Week 7 injury report, with Saints first round pick Payton Turner suddenly absent.

Turner’s status is new after he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice session. Hopefully it’s nothing serious for the rookie, who needs all the snaps he can get to gain experience at the NFL level.

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Alex Collins, groin DNP DNP G Gabe Jackson, not injury related (rest) DNP Full G Damien Lewis, shoulder DNP DNP LB Carlos Dunlapp II, not injury related (rest) DNP Full T Duane Brown, not injury related (rest) DNP Full T Brandon Snell, ankle Limited Limited T Cedric Ogbuehi, biceps Limited Full CB Sidney Jones IV, concussion Limited Full DE Darrell Taylor, neck Limited DNP LB Bobby Wagner, not injury related (rest) Limited Full WR DK Metcalf, foot Full DNP WR Freddie Swain, ribs Full Full T Jamarco Jones, neck Full Full CB Tre Brown, knee Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Deonte Harris, hamstring DNP DNP QB Taysom Hill, concussion DNP DNP RB Dwayne Washington, neck DNP DNP WR Chris Hogan, not injury related (personal) DNP DNP DT Malcolm Roach, illnes DNP Full C Erik McCoy, calf Limited Limited T Terron Armstead, elbow Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full Full DE Payton Turner, calf DNP P Blake Gillikin, illness DNP

