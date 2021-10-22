Payton Turner, Blake Gillikin added to updated Saints injury report vs. Seahawks

John Sigler
1 min read
The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks updated their Week 7 injury report, with Saints first round pick Payton Turner suddenly absent.

Turner’s status is new after he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice session. Hopefully it’s nothing serious for the rookie, who needs all the snaps he can get to gain experience at the NFL level.

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Alex Collins, groin

DNP

DNP

G Gabe Jackson, not injury related (rest)

DNP

Full

G Damien Lewis, shoulder

DNP

DNP

LB Carlos Dunlapp II, not injury related (rest)

DNP

Full

T Duane Brown, not injury related (rest)

DNP

Full

T Brandon Snell, ankle

Limited

Limited

T Cedric Ogbuehi, biceps

Limited

Full

CB Sidney Jones IV, concussion

Limited

Full

DE Darrell Taylor, neck

Limited

DNP

LB Bobby Wagner, not injury related (rest)

Limited

Full

WR DK Metcalf, foot

Full

DNP

WR Freddie Swain, ribs

Full

Full

T Jamarco Jones, neck

Full

Full

CB Tre Brown, knee

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Deonte Harris, hamstring

DNP

DNP

QB Taysom Hill, concussion

DNP

DNP

RB Dwayne Washington, neck

DNP

DNP

WR Chris Hogan, not injury related (personal)

DNP

DNP

DT Malcolm Roach, illnes

DNP

Full

C Erik McCoy, calf

Limited

Limited

T Terron Armstead, elbow

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand

Full

Full

DE Payton Turner, calf

DNP

P Blake Gillikin, illness

DNP

1

1

