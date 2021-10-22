Payton Turner, Blake Gillikin added to updated Saints injury report vs. Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks updated their Week 7 injury report, with Saints first round pick Payton Turner suddenly absent.
Turner’s status is new after he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice session. Hopefully it’s nothing serious for the rookie, who needs all the snaps he can get to gain experience at the NFL level.
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RB Alex Collins, groin
DNP
DNP
G Gabe Jackson, not injury related (rest)
DNP
Full
G Damien Lewis, shoulder
DNP
DNP
LB Carlos Dunlapp II, not injury related (rest)
DNP
Full
T Duane Brown, not injury related (rest)
DNP
Full
T Brandon Snell, ankle
Limited
Limited
T Cedric Ogbuehi, biceps
Limited
Full
CB Sidney Jones IV, concussion
Limited
Full
DE Darrell Taylor, neck
Limited
DNP
LB Bobby Wagner, not injury related (rest)
Limited
Full
WR DK Metcalf, foot
Full
DNP
WR Freddie Swain, ribs
Full
Full
T Jamarco Jones, neck
Full
Full
CB Tre Brown, knee
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Deonte Harris, hamstring
DNP
DNP
QB Taysom Hill, concussion
DNP
DNP
RB Dwayne Washington, neck
DNP
DNP
WR Chris Hogan, not injury related (personal)
DNP
DNP
DT Malcolm Roach, illnes
DNP
Full
C Erik McCoy, calf
Limited
Limited
T Terron Armstead, elbow
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand
Full
Full
DE Payton Turner, calf
DNP
P Blake Gillikin, illness
DNP
