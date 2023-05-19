Payton Thorne wasted no time arriving on campus

Former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne did not waste any time getting to the Plains after announcing his decision to transfer to Auburn. Head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed this week that Thorne is already on campus.

In an article from the Opelika-Auburn News written by Adam Cole, Freeze speaks on Thorne’s arrival.

“Man, he didn’t wait,” Freeze said of Thorne. “He’s already in there watching film on his own and learning stuff. He’s anxious to get with the team and start working out.”

The article also included a quote from Freeze on what Thorne brings to the table for the Auburn offense.

“I know that everybody — we talk more about his stats or whatever — but I think that this football team at Auburn right now has missed some leadership, particularly on the offensive side,” Freeze said. “To get that in that room, I think only elevates everybody. The more good leaders you put around them, the more you get them to model that. I feel like he’s a mature leader that knows how to prepare.”

Thorne went 242-387 for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

The article also included a quote from Freeze on how Robby Ashford, the quarterback who started for Auburn most of last season, has handled the addition of Thorne.

“Robby’s handling things extremely well,” Freeze said. “I’m proud of him for that. Every team at this level is going to have competition at every position if you want to be good. You’re going to have four quarterbacks; we’re not the only ones. Everybody’s going to have them, and we’ve got to go compete and figure out what’s best for our football team. I think it’s vital that all of our quarterbacks are doing a lot this summer to prepare.”

The quarterback battle will be a point of focus for the Tigers throughout the summer. Redshirt freshman Holden Geriner will also be competing with Thorne and Ashford.

