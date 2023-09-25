Is Payton Thorne still Auburn football's starting QB? Hugh Freeze's plans against Georgia

AUBURN — Auburn football fans should expect to see Payton Thorne trot out onto the field first against Georgia.

"We're still kind of wading through that, but that's probably where it'll land this week," coach Hugh Freeze said Monday when asked if Thorne will remain the starter and Robby Ashford will continue to get touches in certain scenarios.

Thorne completed six of his 12 passes for 44 yards in a loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. That came after a performance against Samford in Week 3 that featured the Michigan State transfer posting more than 400 yards; he became the first Auburn QB since Nick Marshall in 2014 to throw for more than 200 yards and rush for more than 100 in a single game.

"Well, certainly with more consistent play," Freeze said when asked what Thorne must do to keep his starting role. "I feel like we've let both Payton and Robby and Holden (Geriner) or whoever the quarterback is — I feel like we've let them down. Because of all the other components that go into the passing game.

"That is where I'm determined to try to help get fixed this week before you give some final grade on a quarterback's play."

