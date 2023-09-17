Payton Thorne piled up big numbers vs. Samford. Is that the new norm for Auburn football's QB?

AUBURN — It may not have been perfect through the first few weeks, but Auburn football is 3-0 heading into conference play.

The Tigers did what they had to do against Samford on Saturday, taking control in the first half and never relinquishing it through the game's final whistle. Quarterback Payton Thorne starred, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather hauled in pass after pass and Jackson State transfer receiver Shane Hooks snagged his first touchdown in an Auburn uniform.

And that's not mentioning the two interceptions the Tigers forced in the second quarter, the second of which was pulled down by senior safety Jaylin Simpson. Simpson is the first Auburn player to log at least one interception in three consecutive games since Jerraud Powers did it in 2007.

Here are some of the biggest questions for the Tigers after their win over the Bulldogs, and our best stab at answering them with SEC play due up next.

REPORT CARD: Did Auburn football's defense earn a second straight 'A' in win over Samford?

COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Will the real Auburn football offense please stand up? It's time with SEC play looming

How concerning is Auburn football's run blocking?

To be blunt: very.

Auburn's stable of running backs − Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Brian Battie and Jeremiah Cobb −were held to 86 rushing yards on 28 carries against Samford. That's the same Samford defense that allowed Western Carolina's running backs to rumble for 225 yards on 34 carries in Week 2.

The run blocking left much to be desired, as many of Auburn's RBs were walled up at or just beyond the line of scrimmage. The Tigers don't have Tank Bigsby to bail them out anymore, which means they'll need more from their offensive line to spring their playmakers moving forward.

Is what Payton Thorne did the new norm?

Thorne's performance against the Bulldogs was something Auburn fans hadn't seen in nearly a decade.

The Michigan State transfer completed 75% of his 32 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown, but the most impressive piece of his stat line was what he did with his legs: Eleven attempts for 123 yards and two scores. He's the first Auburn QB to pass for over 200 yards and run for 100 or more since Nick Marshall in 2014.

Fans shouldn't expect Thorne to be Marshall, but he can move. He was hampered by a foot injury last season with the Spartans, which limited his mobility, but he appears healthy now: "I couldn't bend my toe in order to accelerate," Thorne said of his ailment. "Obviously, when you're sprinting your toe is bent and that's kind of where you're getting your force from. You can't do that; it makes it hard to accelerate."

How banged up did Auburn football get against Samford?

The Tigers sustained some potentially significant injuries in the win.

Starting right tackle Izavion Miller got rolled up on and appeared to favor his right leg, starting right guard Kam Stutts exited early, starting nickel corner Keionte Scott got banged up on the game's opening drive and Luke Deal exited early after blocking on a kick return. Hunter tweaked his ankle, per coach Hugh Freeze, and preseason All-SEC cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett was unable to play at all. Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod was limited.

Auburn established depth on the offensive line this offseason − Tulsa transfer Jaden Muskrat and returner Jeremiah Wright saw action following the injuries to Miller and Stutts − but the Tigers can't afford much more attrition along the O-line.

And they need to get healthy defensively. Scott, McLeod and Pritchett are all starters, and Donovan Kaufman, who missed the game with a concussion, is another key piece. For a team that's already outmatched talent wise, Auburn can't lean on backups against Texas A&M and expect to win.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: Biggest questions for Tigers after trouncing Samford