Payton Thorne and Michigan State football smash Youngstown State, 42-14

EAST LANSING — For the second week in a row, Michigan State football scored a 75-yard touchdown on the game's first play.

Payton Thorne found Jayden Reed after a flea-flicker streaking open down the middle for a score, the first of five first-half touchdowns for the Spartans en route to a 42-14 thrashing of Youngstown State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Throne threw four TDs, including an 85-yard connection with Reed in the second quarter, and scored another, before backup Anthony Russo took over center late in the third quarter.

