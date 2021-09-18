Payton Thorne, Kenneth Walker III help Michigan State football knock off Miami, 38-17

Michigan State football is a team to be reckoned with.

The Spartans went on the road at Miami (Florida) and pulled out an impressive 38-17 win Saturday over the Hurricanes, who were the last team out in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Michigan State (3-0) was the fourth team out, but will surely break into the rankings for the first time under second-year coach Mel Tucker.

The defense forced four turnovers — two in each half — and quarterback Payton Thorne heated up in the second half, throwing four touchdown passes total, two to receiver Jalen Nailor.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 172 yards on 27 carries and caught a short touchdown pass in the second quarter.

