Payton Thorne, Jayden Reed named to ESPN’s top-100

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Payton Thorne
    American football player
  • Jayden Reed
    American football player

Another offseason accolade has been given out to Michigan State’s two offensive star players. Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed have been honored by ESPN, being named in the company’s top-100 players in college football in 2022.

Thorne checked in at No. 69 on the list while Reed came in at No. 61, just ahead of his quarterback.

It is no secret Thorne and Reed’s play is imperative to Michigan State’s success in 2022. Both are rightfully deserving of this ranking after a solid 2021 campaign.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Football!

4-star WR Demitrius Bell decommits from Michigan State

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories