Payton Thorne, Jayden Reed named to ESPN’s top-100

Another offseason accolade has been given out to Michigan State’s two offensive star players. Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed have been honored by ESPN, being named in the company’s top-100 players in college football in 2022.

Thorne checked in at No. 69 on the list while Reed came in at No. 61, just ahead of his quarterback.

The best connection in college football 💯 Both @payton15thorne & @JaydenReed5 make the list for @ESPN’s top 100 players. pic.twitter.com/7zLCWBucQX — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 22, 2022

It is no secret Thorne and Reed’s play is imperative to Michigan State’s success in 2022. Both are rightfully deserving of this ranking after a solid 2021 campaign.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Football!

4-star WR Demitrius Bell decommits from Michigan State

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire