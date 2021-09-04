Payton Thorne gets start at QB for Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Payton Thorne is officially the starting quarterback for Michigan State.

Thorne was given the starting nod at quarterback for the Spartans in the season-opener against Northwestern on Friday night. Thorne — who is a redshirt sophomore — beat out Temple-transfer Anthony Russo for the starting gig.

The decision on who would be the starting quarterback was not revealed until shortly before kickoff when head coach Mel Tucker announced the decision on the Michigan State pregame show. This marks the second career start for Thorne.

MSU coach Mel Tucker on pregame radio show announces Payton Thorne as starting QB. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 4, 2021

