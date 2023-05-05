Payton Thorne commits to Auburn

The news that Auburn fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear this week has finally arrived… Payton Thorne is an Auburn Tiger.

The highly-touted quarterback entered the transfer portal on April 30, the final day to declare for the spring transfer portal window. Since he arrived, he was heavily tied to Auburn, who had been on the hunt for a transfer portal quarterback that fit the new scheme set up by head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.

On Friday, those suspicisions were put to bed as Thorne announced his commitment to Auburn.

Thorne threw for 6,493 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons at Michigan State. Last season, he threw for 200+ yards in nine games for the Spartans, and has 18 total games there he has passed for more than 200 yards.

Thorne will now enter the quarterback competiton with incumbent starter Robby Ashford, redshirt freshman Holden Geriner, and incoming freshman Hank Brown. He has two season’s of eligibility remaining.

Here’s a look at some of Thorne’s key moments from the 2022 season:



Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire