Payton Thorne’s commitment to Auburn was an ‘easy decision’

The news of former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne announcing his decision to play for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers is only a few weeks old, but everyone from the fans of the program to Freeze and Thorne himself seems to be excited about the pairing.

Thorne joined a recent episode of the MAX Roundtable hosted by Doug Amos who asked the former Spartan what drew him to Auburn.

You know when I was down for my visit, I was there for a day,” Thorne said. “Just an unofficial visit, but you know it was a great time. I obviously got to meet Coach Freeze and Coach Montgomery and listen to them talk football and watching what they do on offense, along with many other things, getting to see the facilities getting to see the town. Then just everything that I’ve heard about Auburn and Auburn football has been nothing but great things. I was very excited when I was down there with my dad; we talked for a while about it, and Coach Freeze made it an easy decision for me.”

Thorne was a three-star recruit coming out of Matea Valley High School in the class of 2019. The Naperville, Illinois native was the No. 18 ranked dual-threat quarterback and the No. 16 ranked player in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports.

Thorne played four seasons for Michigan State, starting two of them. In 2022 Thorne went 242-387 for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Thorne is the front-runner for the starting quarterback position for the Tigers in 2023, expected to beat out Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner.

