Payton Thorne among college football’s active passing leaders

Auburn football’s offense will improve this season thanks to a historic wide receiver class from high school recruiting and several transfer portal additions. The biggest question surrounding Auburn’s wide receivers is “Will Payton Thorne get them to their full potential?”

While it is still early to tell, Thorne has a factor about him that should work out in his favor. According to a list compiled by Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire, Thorne is among college football’s active leading passers. Thorne checks in at No. 10 ahead of the 2024 season with 8,256 yards in four seasons.

Thorne has the chance to reach the 10,000-yard mark this season, but he will need to have a stronger showing says Conn.

The former Michigan State Spartan and current Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne checks in at No. 10 on the list. His 2023 campaign with Auburn left a lot to be desired from what we expect with a Hugh Freeze quarterback. Most of his success came at Michigan State. Thorne has plenty of competition behind him but this will be his last chance to build an NFL-caliber resume.

As a full-time starter, Thorne experienced a career-low in yards and touchdown passes in 2023. He passed for just 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He failed to reach 100 yards in passing five times last season, and went through a three-game stretch without throwing a touchdown pass.

With Auburn’s revamped wide receiver room, expect Thorne to find more success in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire