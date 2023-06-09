Will Payton Thorne be able to find success in the SEC?

Payton Thorne is one of the most interesting players in college football at this time. If he can find success, he will be an asset. If he can’t, however, things could get dicey fast.

An article from ESPN talked about a variety of topics including the most intriguing September games, what we’ll learn about the playoff in September, coaches who need to get off to a hot start, the most exciting newcomers, unanswered questions, and a look at conference realignment.

One of the topics included the unanswered question of Thorne being able to find success in the SEC.

“Thorne, if he’s healthy, will provide Hugh Freeze and Auburn an experienced signal-caller to try to navigate the SEC. Thorne’s 3,233 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in Michigan State’s 11-win season in 2021 proved he’s capable of playing at a high level. The Tigers’ first three conference games — at Texas A&M, Georgia and at LSU — will see Auburn thrown into the fire early. A two-year starter in Thorne may give Freeze the best chance to improve an offensive attack that finished 10th in total yards (378.5 YPG) and last in passing yards (172.7 YPG) in the SEC last year.”

Thorne will have his work cut out for him, but the bar was uncharacteristically low for the Tigers last season so there is a great chance of him at least being a sizable step in the right direction. The new college football season is a little less than three months away, so all of the biggest questions surrounding the season will be answered soon enough.

