Payton: I talked to Drew Brees during the season about coming back to play
Sean Payton says he talked to former quarterback Drew Brees during the season about coming out of retirement to come back to play for the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network