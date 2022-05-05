Payton suffered multiple injuries in Grizzlies clash: Warriors

Golden State's Gary Payton II tussles with Memphis's Ja Morant (AFP/Justin Ford) (Justin Ford)
Gary Payton II will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a fractured left elbow as well as ligament and muscle damage during a controversial incident during Golden State's NBA playoff loss to Memphis, the Warriors confirmed on Thursday.

Warriors ace Payton was knocked out of Tuesday's bruising game two in the opening three minutes after being flattened by the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks.

Brooks was ejected from the game -- eventually won 106-101 by Memphis -- after crashing into Payton in mid-air as he drove for a basket.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr later attacked Brooks' foul as "dirty" and the NBA followed on Thursday by issuing a one-game suspension to Brooks for "unnecessary and excessive contact" with Payton.

Brooks will serve his suspension on Saturday when the Warriors host Memphis in game three on Saturday. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

Golden State issued a statement on Thursday detailing the extent of Payton's injuries following an MRI scan.

"The MRI confirmed that Payton suffered a fracture in his left elbow, in addition to ligament and muscle damage," the team said.

"He will be re-evaluated in two weeks."

The Warriors also updated the injury status of Andre Iguodala, who has missed the last three playoff games with a neck injury.

Golden State said Iguodala was "making good progress in his recovery and will be re-evaluated again in one week."

The NBA also issued a $25,000 fine to Golden State's Draymond Green for his obscene one-finger gesture to the crowd as he walked from the court to the locker room for medical treatment after Tuesday's first quarter.

