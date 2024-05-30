Payton Sandfort announces return to Iowa basketball

Payton Sandfort is back for one more ride.

The 6-foot-7, 215 pound forward decided his heart was still painted black and gold for next season.

Faced with a tough decision, Sandfort took to X to announce that he had withdrawn his name from the 2024 NBA draft and would be returning to the Iowa Hawkeyes for his senior season.

“This process has been an unbelievable experience and thanks to everyone for all the help along the way. But my heart is still in Iowa City, unfinished business,” Sandfort wrote on X.

This process has been an unbelievable experience and thanks to everyone for all the help along the way. But my heart is still in Iowa City, unfinished business. Trust in Gods plan always 🙏🏻 see yall soon pic.twitter.com/7HN2lEvKkK — Payton Sandfort (@payton_20_) May 30, 2024

It’s massive news for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort was Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder a season ago, averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The Waukee, Iowa, native shot 44.6% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range and 91.1% from the charity stripe.

Sandfort knocked down a league-leading 94 3-pointers during the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season.

A third-team All-Big Ten selection by both the league media and coaches, Sandfort reached double-figure scoring in 27 games with a team-high 11 20-point contests. In Iowa’s 91-82 NIT win over Kansas State, Sandfort dropped a career-high 30 points and collected 12 rebounds.

In an offseason that has involved some musical chairs for the Hawkeyes, this news from Sandfort is the biggest. Iowa needed its top player back for the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season and now the Hawkeyes know that Sandfort is indeed back in tow.

Iowa saw guards Tony Perkins and Dasonte Bowen and forward Patrick McCaffery exit the program through the transfer portal to Missouri, St. Bonaventure and Butler, respectively.

Meanwhile, Iowa added Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell and Manhattan forward Seydou Traore via the transfer portal.

Thelwell, a 6-foot-3, 195 pound guard, averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The Orlando product shot 43.5% from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range. Thelwell netted 64.5% of his free throw tries.

A native of New York, N.Y., Traore averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.3% from the field, 25.6% from 3-point range and 80.0% from the charity stripe.

The 6-foot-7, 215 pound swingman just completed his freshman season where he scored in double figures in 18 contests. That included 16 points and eight rebounds in a game at Kansas on Nov. 10, 2023.

Traore also registered 10 games with double-figure rebounds, including four contests where he pulled down a dozen or more boards.

