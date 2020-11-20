Payton Pritchard's insane dribbling routine highlights elite ball-handling skills

WATCH: Pritchard's dribbling routine highlights elite ball-handling skills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA players can manipulate a basketball in ways that us weekend warriors can't even begin to fathom.

Case in point: Boston Celtics first-round pick Payton Pritchard.

The Oregon guard selected 26th overall posted a stationary ball-handling routine on his YouTube page at the start of the pandemic, and it's a sight to behold.

It may not quite ascend to the level of Stephen Curry's legendary pregame dribbling routine, which involves two basketballs, but it's still worth your three minutes, if for no other reason than to see just how aggressively Pritchard takes each dribble, the echoes reverberating off the walls of his garage or basement.

It's actually pretty mesmerizing. Check it out in the video below: