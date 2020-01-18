Payton Pritchard three caps come-from-behind win for No. 8 Oregon at Washington (VIDEO)

Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard hit one of the shots of the year on Saturday, as he buried this ridiculous, step-back three with the game tied in overtime to deliver a 64-61 win over Washington:

Payton Pritchard hit some ridiculous shots today, but none of them were bigger than this game winner. These are the kind of shots that people remember when they start talking about the Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/NHWSZMYXJS — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 18, 2020

Pritchard finished with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, but it was the shots he hit that were more important that the number of points that he finished with.

There was a deep three late in regulation that helped the game get to overtime. There was a floater in the late with a minute left in overtime to put the Ducks ahead. There was the game-winner itself.

These are the moments that people remember when they talk about the National Player of the Year.