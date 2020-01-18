Payton Pritchard three caps come-from-behind win for No. 8 Oregon at Washington (VIDEO)

Rob Dauster

Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard hit one of the shots of the year on Saturday, as he buried this ridiculous, step-back three with the game tied in overtime to deliver a 64-61 win over Washington:

Pritchard finished with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, but it was the shots he hit that were more important that the number of points that he finished with.

There was a deep three late in regulation that helped the game get to overtime. There was a floater in the late with a minute left in overtime to put the Ducks ahead. There was the game-winner itself.

These are the moments that people remember when they talk about the National Player of the Year.

 

