Payton Pritchard talks Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, previews Oregon's postseason run

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam catches up with Oregon senior guard Payton Pritchard after he was named 2019-20 Pac-12 Player of the Year. Pritchard, who has led the conference in points and assists all season, breaks down what it means to win the prestigious award and previews the Ducks' postseason run. Catch No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament at 12 p.m PT/ 1 MT Thursday, March 12 on Pac-12 Networks.

