Payton Pritchard can be a sparkplug in the NBA Finals

As we gear up for an NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, all eyes will be on the star matchups. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are a formidable guard duo, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are arguably the best wing pairing in the NBA.

However, both team’s bench players will significantly influence how the series plays out. During a recent interview with ESPN, former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins pinpointed Payton Pritchard as a potential difference-maker off the Celtics bench. The fourth-year guard has enjoyed some strong performances throughout the postseason and has thrived in a consistent role for Joe Mazzulla’s team.

“That’s what I’m looking at,” Perkins said. “Somebody is going to have to step up off the bench and do what they do…Just curious to see Payton Pritchard is who I got my eye on because I know he can rise to the occasion. The kid has been a baller ever since he’s been at Oregon. I know he’s capable of doing it, and he’s been pretty damn good throughout this postseason. I think he’s going to really have to be their spark for them off the bench consistently throughout the NBA Finals.”

Pritchard is averaging 20.9 minutes per game throughout the playoffs. He’s averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range. Pritchard has proven himself capable of changing the tempo of the game and pressuring the defense with his floor spacing and ability to score around the rim.

Pritchard has shown he isn’t scared of big moments. He could be a spark plug for the Celtics offense. Whether he emerges as a legitimate difference-maker will remain to be seen. However, the Mavericks would be wise not to overlook the threat he poses.

